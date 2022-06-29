Temba Bavuma ruled out of England tour

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of South Africa's all-format tour of England and two T20Is against Ireland after picking up an elbow injury during the recent T20Is in India. Keshav Maharaj and David Miller have been named captains of the ODI and T20I sides respectively in Bavuma's absence. Bavuma is expected to take around eight weeks to recover.

The tour will mark the international comeback for Rilee Rossouw. The 32-year-old batter played the last of his 51 international games in October 2016 during the T20 World Cup in India, and after signing a Kolpak deal with Hampshire, hasn't turned out for South Africa again. Meanwhile, 21-year-old quick bowler Gerald Coetzee has received his maiden international call-up. Both Rossouw and Coetzee have been included only in the T20I squads.

Kagiso Rabada, the fast-bowling frontman, has been rested for the ODI series as part of his workload management. South Africa's nearly two-month long tour of the UK will culminate with a three-match Test series, the squad for which sees the return of first team regulars including Rabada, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram and others who missed the last assignment against Bangladesh due to a scheduling conflict with IPL 2022. The tour begins on July 19 with the first ODIs at Chester le Street.

