Testimony to our credibility, growth: Mithali, Jhulan, others hail BCCI for successful auction of media rights for women's IPL

Some of the biggest names of Indian women's cricket fraternity including Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur took to social media on Monday to hail the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the successful auctioning of media rights for inaugural Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL), which will be held this year.

Viacom18 secured the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle for a whopping Rs 951 crore, which means per match value of INR 7.09 crore for the next five years.

Cricketing stars also extended congratulations to the winner of media rights as well. Legendary batter Mithali Raj said that women's IPL will be a game-changer for women's cricket and the sport in general and she is looking forward to an "outstanding tournament.""The Women's IPL will be a game-changer for women's cricket and cricket in general. This development represents a significant milestone in that regard. Looking forward to an outstanding tournament. @BCCI, @BCCIWomen, @JayShah Sir," tweeted Raj.

Jhulan Goswami, the Indian pace legend also said that the auction is a "testimony to the credibility and growth of Women's Cricket".

"This is so heartening and a testimony to the credibility and growth of Women's Cricket. Am so delighted. Hats off to @bcciwomen and all the best to @viacom18," tweeted Jhulan.

Former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra also tweeted, "Wao! This is wonderful news for the womens game. Viacom winning the media rights for women's @IPL. Look forward to the encouraging times for the women's game @BCCIWomen @viacom18".

Current Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lauded BCCI for the auction and said the women cricketers will now get the platform to thrive and excel on the global stage.

"Huge congratulations to Viacom18 and @BCCI, @JayShah for a historic day in women's cricket. Today marks a new era where our women cricketers will get the platform they deserve to thrive, excel and develop on the global stage. I'm sure you'll be mesmerized by the talent we have!," tweeted Kaur.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana also tweeted, "Today's a day that every Indian women cricketer will remember. The #WIPL is finally taking shape. @BCCI, @JayShah and all those involved deserve huge praise. Women's cricket will go to the next level with this global stage provided. Come on girls, it's all yours for the taking!."

The BCCI will unveil the five WIPL franchises on January 25.The development is seen as a boost for women's cricket.

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women's @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women's Cricket," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet on Monday.

The Women's T20 Challenge was initially held as an exhibition tournament, but the BCCI last year eventually made the decision to introduce the WIPL, with the first season's opening match scheduled for March.

The BCCI has not officially released the tournament's schedule, but it is widely believed that the first season, which would consist of 22 matches, will take place between March 5 and March 23.Uncapped cricketers have been given two alternatives, while players with caps--those who have represented India or are currently on a central contract--can select either Rs. 30 lakh, Rs. 40 lakh, or Rs. 50 lakh as their base pricing (Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh).

Prior to the WIPL, the base price has been separated into five categories, ranging from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh. The auction's registration cutoff date is January 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

