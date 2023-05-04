London [UK], May 4 : England batter Jonny Bairstow expressed his excitement about returning to the sport for an exciting summer of international cricket at home from an injury that kept him sidelined for seven months, saying that his time away from the game was an "emotional rollercoaster".

Bairstow took to Instagram to express his excitement ahead of his return to international cricket. He also thanked the surgeon, physio and support staff who helped him through the tough times of pain.

"36 weeks...36 weeks of pain...36 weeks of an emotional rollercoaster... 36 weeks of asking questions... you may not get answered. The road has not been straight forward nor easy... but hey it is me... why would it be! Tomorrow ill think about all those rubbish days, all those doubts and I have come through with a huge amount of strength and desire to get back to where I left off through those tricky times! To all those who have been there for me... surgeon, physios and other back room staff a massive thank you! To my family and friends...I could not have done it without you! The fire burns bright and I cannot wait for the summer ahead...," said Bairstow's post caption on Instagram.

English batting wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow returned to the crease for the first time after eight months for Yorkshire earlier in April. With his timely comeback, England have recieved a major boost ahead of the upcoming Ashes Test series, which will start from June 16 onwards.

Bairstow turned out for the Yorkshire second XI against Nottinghamshire in what was his first hit-out since breaking his leg in September last year, and the 33-year-old looked comfortable as he compiled a steady 97 at Headingley.

The right-hander hit 13 fours and two massive sixes during his 88-ball stay.

Bairstow had been in the career-best form up until his accident on a golf course in September last year, with the veteran having hit six centuries for his country and played a major role in England's renaissance under new coach Brendon McCullum. In 10 Test matches last year, he scored 1,061 runs at an average of 66.31, with six centuries and a fifty. His best score last year was 162.

The unfortunate leg injury paved the way for young gun Harry Brook to get his chance at Test level and the right-hander made the most of the opportunity by compiling four centuries from six Test matches.

But Bairstow is in contention to win his spot back in England's Test XI this summer should his return from injury prove successful, although he may have to do so through the guise of wicket-keeper.

Bairstow was England's only century-maker during their disastrous 4-0 Ashes loss to Australia at the start of last year, with his innings in Sydney starting his eight-month purple patch of form up until his leg injury.

