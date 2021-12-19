"The fire to win still burns bright inside me": Gautam Gambhir on his return to IPL as mentor

The new Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has roped in Gautam Gambhir in its support staff. The two-time IPL winning captain will join the team as a mentor.Gambhir's appointment is the second major announcement by Goenka's RPSG Group, which bought the franchise for a whopping INR 7090 crore in October. The former captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals joins Andy Flower, who was earlier appointed as the head coach of the side.

On his appointment, the former World Cup winner said, ''It’s a privilege to be in the contest again. Thanks Dr.Goenka for incl me in #LucknowIPLTeam as its mentor. The fire to win still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me. I won’t be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit & soul of UP. "

For the unversed, Goenka and Gambhir say they have been good friends and their cricketing association has been long planned. The World Cup winning cricketer from Delhi has been part of the preparation for the Lucknow team for quite some time. "Once the team was bought by Mr Goenka, the relationship became formal and professional," said a common friend. Welcoming Gambhir, Goenka appreciated the 'impeccable career record' of the former India opener. "I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him," the franchise owner said in a statement. Gambhir, an MP of the ruling BJP, played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is in an impressive international career of nine years.

