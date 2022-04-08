The Hundred: Trevor Bayliss named London Spirit Head coach after Shane Warne's death

Trevor Bayliss has been appointed as the head coach of the London Spirit side in The Hundred. The Hundred was staged last year for the first time by the England Cricket Board. It’s a shorter version of T20 cricket where each side gets to face 100 balls each in their respective innings.In the last season, Spirit finished at the bottom of the table.Last year Shane Warne was appointed as the head coach but with his untimely demise, Bayliss has been appointed as the coach.

Bayliss will reunite with Eoin Morgan, the England white-ball captain. The pair led the English men’s side to their first-ever 50 over world cup triumph in 2019.“It is obviously very bittersweet to take the role given the circumstances,” said Bayliss. “It is an honour to try and build on the work Warnie started. The side knew what he and Eoin were trying to build and I hope we can do that this year,” Bayliss said on his appointment. Spirit team manager, Fraser Stewart said on the development: “This is a situation none of us ever wanted to be in and all of our thoughts remain with Shane’s family and what is such a heart-breaking time. We were so lucky to work with Shane last year and we hope that the team will play in a style that he would have been proud of this summer.”