Ben Stokes Health Update: Star-All Rounder Likely To Miss Sri Lanka Test Series After Nasty Injury

England's Test captain, Ben Stokes, is facing uncertainty regarding his participation in the upcoming three-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to a potential hamstring injury. The injury occurred while Stokes was playing for the Northern Superchargers in England's The Hundred competition on Sunday. While attempting a quick single against the Manchester Originals at Old Trafford, Stokes pulled up injured and was forced to leave the field. He was later seen using crutches and then joined the Superchargers' dugout to watch their narrow seven-wicket win over their northern rivals.

Stokes is scheduled to undergo scans on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. According to his teammate Harry Brook, the initial outlook isn't promising. Brook told Sky Sports, "It doesn't look great unfortunately, but I think he'll be getting a scan tomorrow and see how he is. "Should Stokes be unable to play in the first Test against Sri Lanka, which starts in Manchester on August 21, vice-captain Ollie Pope may take over as captain. England will be eager to continue their good form following a 3-0 series win over the West Indies, which has moved them up to sixth place in the World Test Championship standings. They aim to maintain their momentum as they face Sri Lanka before traveling to Pakistan in October for a three-match series against Shan Masood’s team.



