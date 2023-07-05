"There's always room for improvement": Australia's Gardner ahead of second T20I match against England

London [UK], July 5 : Ahead of the second T20I match against England on Wednesday, Australian bowler Ashleigh Gardner emphasised that there is always room for improvement.

After winning the thriller opening match of the T20I series by four wickets with only one ball left, Australia would like to maintain the winning streak in the second outing as well.

Gardner, interacting with the media said that their team has room for improvement before stepping for the next game.

"I think there's always things to improve on, coming from the longest format to the shortest format we knew that there was going to be some potential teething issues. I think in the field there's always room for improvement ... we feel like we can definitely out-field teams and that wins games, the best fielding team generally comes up on top," Gardner said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

With Beth Mooney's brilliant knock of unbeaten 61 off 47, Australia had edged passed England to register a four-wicket victory in the first T20I match at Edgbaston on Saturday.

"But I think with both bat and ball, it's just being really clear on different plans and having more than one plan as well if (batters) get going. And with the bat, just making probably better decisions, knowing what they are potentially going to dish up at us," the Australian pacer said.

Gardner said that both teams are "evenly poised" and Australia was better than England in the first T20I because they played good cricket.

"I think both teams are pretty evenly poised with our line-ups and I think we've played really good cricket, but there's still plenty of good cricket left within our side to match what England's going to throw out at us," she added.

"We want to win every single game, we didn't come here to lose. We're in a good place at the moment where we want to retain the Ashes first and foremost and if that happens tomorrow night, fantastic.

And if we can be in a good position at Lord's to win the Ashes (outright), that's certainly something that we want to do," Gardner further said

"It's really cool being over here at the same time as the men and both being (undefeated) ... but we know that there's so much cricket to be played, we know England are likely to come out and be quite fired up, both the men and the women," Gardner concluded.

