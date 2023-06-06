"They are always going to be a challenge": Pat Cummins on Indian spinners

London [UK], June 6 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins on Tuesday lauded the Indian spinners and said that they pose a potent threat to its batting lineup ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 final at the Oval, London.

The conditions of England are likely to hold similar traits to the Australian pitches. But Cummins believes that the Indian spinners have dominated overseas conditions and they are not to be taken likely.

"It is always a challenge coming up against the world-class spinners, the wicket might not play like it did in Delhi or some of those places for the spinners but they are crafty they have a pretty good record wherever they play in the world they are always going to be a challenge," Cummins said in the pre-match conference.

Earlier, the former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also shared his opinion on how the bowling attack should line up for the World Test Championship Final.

While speaking exclusively to Star Sports he said, "This all depends on what the pitch is saying, if the pitch has lesser grass and the sun is out, then play with two spinners. If that is not the case then play three seamers and Ravindra Jadeja, along with Shardul Thakur who will not only bowl but contribute with the bat as well."

The WTC 2023 final will begin at 3 pm IST from June 7 till June 11 at the Oval, London, a reserve day is also in place if the weather intervenes to spoil the sport.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been named as stand-by players for the high-stakes match.

Australia squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, and Matthew Renshaw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor