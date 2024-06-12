Delhi Water Crisis: Government to Deploy Quick Response Teams to Address Water Shortage

In a bid to tackle the water shortage crisis gripping the national capital, the Delhi government has announced the deployment of Quick Response Teams across the National Capital. This initiative comes amidst rising temperatures and a surge in water demand.

Each zone in Delhi will have a dedicated QRT led by officers of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) rank. The team's primary objective is to ensure the swift provision of water tankers and effectively resolve water-related complaints.

Water Shortage in Delhi

#WATCH | Water is being supplied to people through tankers in the Geeta Colony area, amid water supply shortage in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/O5y6i8Nyfy — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

The teams will be tasked with monitoring and inspecting the entire water distribution network, which includes water sources, treatment plants, and underground reservoirs.

Amid a shortage of water supply in the national capital, Delhi Govt has decided to deploy ADM/SDM level officers in each zone, along with a team of Tehsildars and other officials who will act as a Quick Response Team' for the provision of water tankers and resolution of… pic.twitter.com/r7v1UyxGub — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

The team will conduct inspections of major pipelines to identify and address any leakages within a strict 12-hour timeframe. To ensure transparency and accountability, each QRT will submit a daily report on their inspection activities to the designated authorities by 5:00 PM.

"At this critical juncture of water scarcity, not a single drop of water can be wasted," the Delhi govt press release said.