They showed how to adapt to situations: David Warner after loss against GT in IPL

New Delhi [India], April 5 : Delhi Capitals returned to their fortress after almost three years to play in front of their fans with hopes of claiming their first victory of IPL 2023. However, fate had written a different story for them.

DC lost their second match of the IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans on Monday by 6 wickets.

GT asked them to bat first and they managed to put up 162/8 on the board. This was the lowest total a team has scored while batting first in the IPL 2023.

Their failure in the second match was mostly a result of their batters failing to adapt to the conditions. While many expected the pitch to be slow, there was a good amount of swing in store for the fast bowlers and DC batters failed to anticipate it. GT players were the first to react to the conditions and this allowed them to dominate DC in both innings.

"Don't think I was surprised (early movement for GT seamers). It did swing a lot more than anticipated. And from the other end, it kept a little low. They showed how to adapt to situations. Got another 6 games here. Have to be on point and expect that swing in the first few overs. We were in the game till the back end. Sai batted well. Miller does what he does," DC captain David Warner said after the match.

While pace bowlers fared well in the match, spinners had a bit of a challenge in front of them. Rashid Khan ended up with the figures of 3/31. Many expected Axar Patel to match his performance with the ball after playing a crucial knock with the bat (36), but he never got the opportunity to display his skills in the second innings.

"Was because of the wicket (Axar not bowling), and the matchup," David Warner said.

Ricky Ponting's Delhi Capitals have had a miserable start to their IPL 2023 campaign. They have tried to defend and they have tried to chase, but at this point in time nothing seems to work for them.

Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting will definitely pursue the best possible combination to secure their first victory in the IPL 2023. DC will face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at Barsapara Stadium.

