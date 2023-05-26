Toss delayed as rain-soaked pitch challenges Gujarat Titans-Mumbai Indians match

The Qualifier 2 game of the Indian Premier League 2023 has intensified the anxiety among Mumbai Indians fans. The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad faced uncertainty due to heavy rain. However, the Gujarat team seemed less concerned about the rain as they had secured the maximum 20 points in the league matches. If today's game was called off, they would secure a spot in the final. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians fans were fervently praying for the match to proceed. Although the rain subsided at 7 p.m., the ground remained flooded, and Super Soccer was actively working to dry the field.

Mumbai Indians players have arrived at the ground to practice, with Rohit Sharma and Ashish Nehra assessing the pitch. The match referee and umpire have also conducted inspections and engaged in discussions with the two team captains. Consequently, the toss has been rescheduled for 7:45 pm, and the match is now set to commence at 8 pm. Fans are delighted as this match will feature a full 20-overs game.