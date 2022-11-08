Travis Head returns as Australia announce ODI squad against England

Batter Travis Head has returned to Australia's ODI squad for the three-match series against England as Cricket Australia announced its squad on Monday.

Following defending champions' early exit from the T20 World Cup, a full-strength squad has been announced for the three-match series against England in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne which will be Pat Cummins' first series as ODI captain.

Head will fill the vacancy created by Aaron Finch's ODI retirement.

He has had an excellent 2022 year in ODIs with 310 runs to his name and a strike rate of 112.72 when he faced Pakistan in Sri Lanka.

In the series against Pakistan, Head made 101 and 89 in consecutive matches.

"Our focus is to continue to build a squad with an eye on next year's World Cup under Pat as the new ODI captain, so it's an important series," national selector George Bailey said in an official statement released by CA.

"Travis Head...has demonstrated flexibility in the types of roles he can play in our ODI line-up. Our next opportunity in the ODI format will be in India next year which will allow us to experience similar conditions as for the World Cup in October," he added.

Australia ODI squad vs England Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor