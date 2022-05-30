Trent Boult likely to miss NZ's first Test against Eng

New Zealand Cricket confirmed a 15-man squad to face England in the upcoming three-Test series.

Michael Bracewell has been added as the 16th man for the first Test starting at Lord's in London on Thursday.

Bracewell is covering for Henry Nicholls who is in doubt for the first Test as he continues his recovery from his right calf injury.

Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Rachin Ravindra and Hamish Rutherford have been released from the initial 20 player squad.

Trent Boult is due to arrive in London on Monday and is considered unlikely to be available for the first Test, as he just played the final of IPL 2022 for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

New Zealand squad for England Test series: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young, *Michael Bracewell.

( With inputs from ANI )

