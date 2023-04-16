Venkatesh Iyer becomes first Indian batsman to score 100 in IPL 2023

Venkatesh Iyer Rahul continued his brilliant form against Mumbai Indians even while his team Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to get going otherwise in an Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Iyer who has been in ominous touch smashed an unbeaten 100 with the help of 12 fours and 8 maximum.

On the other hand, MI bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets in order to get an upper hand over KKR. MI stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against KKR, in their IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been out due to a stomach bug but has been named in the substitute list. Venkatesh Iyer becomes only the second batter representing Kolkata Knight Riders after Brendon McCullum to score a century, been a lot wait but worth it.