Vinod Kambli's Health Deteriorates: Former India Cricketer Admitted in Thane's Akriti Hospital

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been admitted to hospital after his health deteriorated. Doctors have kept him under observation even as all the necessary tests are being done. According to reports, he was admitted to the hospital late on Saturday night and is stable now. However, he remains critical and is under the observation of specialist doctors. Not for the first time, his health was a matter of concern among former Indian cricketers and fans alike.

Vinod Kambli’s career has been filled with controversies. At times, he has been in the news for assaulting his wife, and at other times, for his addiction to alcohol. Recently, when he appeared at an event in Mumbai, everyone was shocked by his condition. The star of India, due to his addiction, was unable to speak properly. A couple of years back Kambli had made a plea while talking to Mumbai tabloid ‘Mid-day’ asking for a job. “I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment (source of income) at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family,” Kambli had told Mid-Day.

He has the highest career batting average for an Indian test cricketer of 54[5][6] but he played his last test when he was just 23 years old. Thereafter, he was only considered for One Day International matches, although his last appearance in that format was also at the young age of 28.

