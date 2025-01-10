Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Kids Vamika, Akaay Visit Premanand Maharaj After Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children Vamika and Akaay, recently visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. The family returned to India after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Virat Kohli और Anushka Sharma की पूज्य महाराज जी से क्या वार्ता हुई ? Bhajan Marg pic.twitter.com/WyKxChE8mC — Bhajan Marg (@RadhaKeliKunj) January 10, 2025

In a video shared online, Anushka was seen interacting with Maharaj. The spiritual leader praised Kohli for bringing joy to Indian fans with his batting performances. He said that success and failure are part of fate and encouraged people to smile during challenging times.

Kohli and Anushka are frequently seen visiting temples and attending speeches by recognized spiritual leaders in India and London.

This visit came shortly after Kohli’s struggles with the bat in the five-match Test series in Australia. Despite scoring an unbeaten 100 in Perth, Kohli managed just 190 runs in nine innings, averaging 23.75. The 36-year-old had previously scored 93 runs in the three-match home Test series against New Zealand.