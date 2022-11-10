Virat Kohli becomes first player to complete 1,100 runs in T20 World Cups

India's star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batter to complete 1,100 runs in T20 World Cups.

India's star batter accomplished this landmark during his side's second semifinal match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup against England at Adelaide Oval.

In the semi-final match against England, Virat scored a delightful 50 off 40 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and one six. He struck the ball at a strike rate of 125.00.

On the second position in the tally is Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene with 1016 while in the third position is claimed by West Indies great Chris Gayle who has 965 runs to his name.

This was his fourth half-century of the ongoing edition of the tournament. He is currently the leading run scorer in the tournament so far. He has scored 296 runs in six innings at an average of 98.66. This also includes his instant-classic knock of 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne.

Kohli also became the first player in history to cross the 4,000-run mark in T20I cricket. With this half-century, Virat's run-tally in T20I cricket has gone to 4,008 runs in 115 matches across 107 innings at an average of 52.73. One century and 37 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best individual score of 122*. His strike rate in the shorter format is 137.96.

Other top batters in the shortest format are Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (3,853), New Zealand opening veteran Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (3,323) and Ireland opener Paul Stirling (3,181).

Coming to the match, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50) were the stars of the match for India.

Chris Jordan (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid took a wicket each.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor