Virat Kohli becomes second highest run-scorer in men's T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli on Thursday became the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He reached this landmark during his side’s Group 2, Super 12 match of the tournament at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).In the match, Virat hit a delightful unbeaten 62 off 44 balls. His knock included three fours and two majestic sixes. Now, Virat Kohli has a total of 989 runs in 23 T20 WC matches across 21 innings at an average of 89.90. He has twelve half-centuries in the tournament, with the best score of 89