Virat Kohli fails in his 100th test misses half century after positive start

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli failed to capitalize on a strong start as the Delhi batsman got knocked off at 45. The first Test against Sri Lanka marks Kohli’s 100th Test and also the 300th Test for Sri Lanka. With this appearance, Kohli becomes the 11th player in Indian Test history to achieve the feat. Ahead of the start of the play, he was felicitated by his childhood idol, Dravid.

“Thanks, Rahul bhai, it’s a special moment for me. My wife is here with me, my brother is there in the stands. It’s a team game and the journey wouldn’t have been possible without you guys. Thanks to BCCI too,” Kohli said while receiving the award.Kohli also said that he is extremely proud of playing the purest format of the game and his longevity in the same. Considering the amount of cricket that the Indian players play throughout the year, the 100 Tests will be his best feat. The Test is also Rohit’s first Test as the captain of the Indian Test team. Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first. Hanuma Vihari is expected to play at No.3 while Shreyas Iyer will play at No.5.