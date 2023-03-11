Virat Kohli joins elite list, becomes 5th Indian batter to complete 4, 000 Test runs at home

Virat Kohli achieved a major milestone in his 50th Test match at home as he became only the 5th Indian batter to go past 4,000 runs in Test cricket in India. Kohli achieved the landmark on Day 3 of the 4th and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11.

Virat Kohli needed 42 runs to complete 4000 runs at home at the start of the 4th Test and the former Test captain got there with a solid start to his innings on Day 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli got there with a boundary against Nathan Lyon in the 87th over of the Indian innings.

Kohli began the innings on Day 3 on a scratchy note as he walked into bat at No. 4 after a long 113-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. Veteran No. 3 was out LBW to Todd Murphy in the final over of the second session.

Kohli was nervous as he played a missed a couple of deliveries at the start of his innings but he grew into confidence, taking on left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. The star batter stitched a 59-run stand with Gill, who got out after getting to his maiden Test hundred at home.

Despite having scored as many as two ODI centuries in 2023, Kohli has been struggling in Test cricket. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the former captain has failed to convert his beginnings into big knocks.