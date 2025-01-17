Virat Kohli Named in Delhi's Ranji Trophy Squad; Cricketer's Participation Uncertain

Virat Kohli has been included in Delhi's 22-member provisional squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Rajkot, but his participation remains doubtful due to an ongoing neck niggle. Kohli reportedly sustained the injury during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney and has informed the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) about the issue.

While he received treatment from a physio in Australia, his availability for the January 23 match will only be confirmed after further discussions with DDCA president Rohan Jaitley. Kohli's last appearance in a red-ball match for Delhi was in 2012, and his potential return has generated much anticipation. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will feature in a Ranji Trophy match for the first time in nearly seven years but has declined the captaincy, allowing Ayush Badoni to continue leading the team.

DDCA sources mentioned that Pant believes Badoni should maintain the leadership due to his consistent availability.

The BCCI has made it mandatory for centrally contracted players like Kohli and Pant to participate in domestic cricket unless there are compelling reasons to miss out, with non-compliance potentially leading to penalties, including deductions from their retainer and a ban from the IPL. Other notable players confirmed for the upcoming Ranji matches include Yashasvi Jaiswal for Mumbai and Shubman Gill for Punjab.