Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram after RCB win against Delhi

The tussle between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli is not unknown to the world. On Saturday, reigniting the rivalry once again, Kohli refused to share hands with Ganguly after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in IPL 2023. Now the latest buzz is that as reported by Hindustan Times, the ace Indian batter has unfollowed the former BCCI president on the social media site while the latter continues to follow.

For the unversed, the captaincy controversy had happened in 2022 when Virat Kohli was removed as ODI captain controversially after he stepped down as India's T20I captain. Sourav Ganguly had then stated that the call was taken by the selectors while also adding that they had requested Kohli to not leave T20 captaincy as well."It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but, obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly had said. However, a week later, before leaving for South Africa tour, Virat Kohli had shockingly denied Ganguly's claims saying that no one ever spoke to him. "There was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision until the 8th of December. I was told that the selectors had decided that I won’t be ODI captain to which I replied, ‘Okay, fine’. There was no prior communication. That is what happened," Kohli had said.