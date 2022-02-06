Virat leads cricketing fraternity in paying rich tributes to Lata Mangeshkar

Former Indian Cricket team Captain Virat Kohli on Sunday led the cricketing fraternity in paying rich tributes to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away after a brief illness. Kohli said that Mangeshkar's melodious voice touched millions of people around the world.

"Bharat Ratna" Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. The megastar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Even while she had recovered from the COVID-19 infections, the singer was put on the ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones," tweeted Kohli.

Former Indian cricket team opening batsman Virender Sehwag also extended 'heartfelt condolences' to Lata Mangeshkar's family.

"The Nightingale of India, a voice which resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted Sehwag.

India batter Shikhar Dhawan also took to Twitter and wrote, "Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come."

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the legendary singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said today, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19."

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer, and she was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she took to singing in 1942 at an age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

She was awarded the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 2001 in recognition of her contributions. She is is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive "Bharat Ratna".

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her unforgettable songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

( With inputs from ANI )

