Mumbai: One Injured After Banner Collapses in Malad Area; Case Registered Against Developer

Chaos ensued at a builder's site in Malad when a board suddenly fell, injuring one person. The injured individual was taken to the hospital and was allowed to go home after receiving treatment. The police have registered an FIR against the involved developers under relevant IPC sections, and the Malad police are investigating the case.

According to the Malad police, the incident took place at Chacha Nehru Garden in Malad West, where a long banner unexpectedly fell. The police were notified and promptly arrived at the scene, taking the injured person to the hospital. After treatment, the person was discharged. The Malad police station has filed an FIR under the applicable sections and begun an investigation. Reports indicate that an FIR has been lodged against the site's builder under IPC sections 336 and 337.

Also Read | Hoarding Collapse in Punjab: Five Cars Damaged After Billboard Collapses Due to Thunderstorm in Mohali (Watch Video).

A Malad police station official stated that the builder had installed a board at the site. A BMC survey found the board to be illegal, leading the BMC to issue a notice to the builder. Following this notice, an FIR was registered against the developer of the Jai Kiran construction site and the relevant individuals. The police are thoroughly investigating the matter.