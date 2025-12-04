“Wasim Still the Pinnacle Left-Armer”: Mitchell Starc Reacts After Surpassing Wasim Akram’s Test Wicket Tally

Mitchell Starc produced another standout performance in the ongoing Ashes series as he claimed six wickets on the opening day of the pink ball Test. This was his third straight six-wicket haul in Test cricket. The effort also helped him move past Pakistan great Wasim Akram to become the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test history. Starc now has 418 Test wickets. Akram finished his career with 414. Starc ended Day 1 with figures of 6 for 71 and said he still considers Akram the best left-arm fast bowler the game has seen.

Speaking after stumps, Starc said he would think about the milestone later. He said he often gets asked about his success with the pink ball but still does not have a clear answer. He has taken 87 wickets in day-night Tests so far. "(On going past Wasim Akram) I'll reflect on it later. Wasim still the pinnacle left-armer, I think he's still better. (Key to his incredible success with the pink ball) I get asked all the time, I still don't know. It is what it is. I think it's still like a white ball," Starc told broadcaster after the end of day's play.

Starc also praised Joe Root after the England batter scored his first Test century in Australia. The England captain brought up his 40th Test hundred and helped his team reach 325 for 9 by the end of the day. He said the pink ball became soft as play went on and that made both scoring and bowling more difficult. He described the day as proper Test cricket and acknowledged Root’s quality in tough conditions.

With senior bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins not part of the attack, Starc continues to shoulder a heavy workload. His role will remain central when Australia return with the ball in the second innings.