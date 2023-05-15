Watch: Anuj Rawat pulls off a MS Dhoni 'no-look run out'

Rajasthan (Jaipur) [India], May 15 : In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RCB wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat pulled off a trick from legendary MS Dhoni's book with a 'no-look run out'.

In the eighth over of the match on Sunday, Anuj ran out RR's Ravichandran Ashwin with the 'no-look run out'.

"DO NOT MISS! The Anuj Rawat direct-hit that left everyone in disbelief Check out the dismissal here #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB," tweeted the IPL official Twitter handle.

DO NOT MISS! The Anuj Rawat direct-hit that left everyone in disbelief Check out the dismissal here #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/2GWC5P0nYP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2023

What was special about this no-look runout was that Rawat was using a glove signed by the legend himself, Dhoni.

For those who do not know, here is a look at Dhoni's no-look runout, which he pulled off during an ODI against New Zealand in 2016, which was posted by BCCI on the occasion of Dhoni's 40th birthday on their Twitter.

Presence of mind Awareness Accuracy #THROWBACK to that famous moment when @msdhoni effected this brilliant run-out #TeamIndia #HappyBirthdayDhoni — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2021

Coming to the match, RCB posted 171/5 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Openers Virat Kohli (18) and skipper Faf Du Plessis (55 in 44 balls) put on a half-century stand for the first wicket.

Then, du Plessis joined forces with Glenn Maxwell (54 in 33 balls) to up the attack, putting on a stand of 69 runs for the second wicket.

After some quick wickets, a cameo from Anuj Rawat (29* in 11 balls) helped RCB reach a competitive total.

Adam Zampa (2/25) and KM Asif (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for RR.

Chasing 172, RR never looked like a threat and RCB bowlers made pressure on them right from the first ball. Though Shimron Hetmyer (35) tried to put up a fight, none of the other batters could last long, with Joe Root (10) failing to score well while batting for the first time in IPL. RR was bundled out for 59 runs in 10.3 overs, the third-lowest total in IPL history.

Wayne Parnell (3/10) was the top bowler for RCB. Michael Bracewell (2/16) and Karn Sharma (2/19) also impressed. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell picked a wicket each.

Parnell clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his spell.

With this win, RCB has climbed to the fifth spot in the table with six wins, six losses and 12 points. Their playoff hopes are alive. RR has slipped to sixth with six wins, seven losses and 12 points. Their playoff chances are slim.

