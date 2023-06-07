Watch: Australian players read out bizzare WTC final prediction made by AI

London [UK], June 7 : Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval on Wednesday, the Australian team took to artificial intelligence (AI) and the result was a bizarre outcome to the title clash.

"We asked AI to predict the outcome of the WTC 23 final and the results were, ahhh, interesting...," said the Instagram post made by cricket.com.au.

Reading the result, skipper Pat Cummins said, "Australia and India took on a nerve-wracking battle. Australia chasing a challenging target, had an unconventional strategy. Their batting order was reversed, adding an element of surprise to the contest."

Josh Hazlewood continued, "Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, the unlikely opening pair, took guard. Hazlewood displayed some unexpected finesse, and struck some elegant boundaries, setting the tone for an audacious chase. India struggled to find their rhythm after being taken aback by the unconventional approach of Australia."

Cummins added further, "Pat Cummins came at number three, leading from the front. His fearless intent brought belief into the Aussies camp and brought them close to a win with each stroke. With 2 runs needed in 1 ball, he sent the ball into the night skies, launching a nervy full toss delivered by the Indian bowler."

"Australia triumphed despite all odds, with their unconventional approach proving to be a masterstroke," said Hazlewood.

"The Oval erupted," concluded Lyon.

The video can be watched below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtLNdBEoSqm/?hl=en

Coming to the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor