Watch: Delhi boy Virat Kohli meets childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma before DC-RCB clash

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Star Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma before playing against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday.

IPL Twitter handle shared a video in which Virat was seen meeting his coach Rajkumar before the match. He also touched his feet and took his blessings.

A wholesome meet & greet @imVkohli catches up with his childhood coach #TATAIPL | #DCvRCB | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/YHifXeN6PE— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

Rajkumar Sharma coached Virat in his foundation years. The run machine always credits his coach for his success.

In the game against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, RCB would be keen to get two points and feature in the Top 4 spot with 12 points, their position would be dependent on their net run rate. While Delhi Capitals are in need of a victory to keep themselves in the race for the IPL playoffs.

DC is at the final position with three wins and six losses, a total of six points. RCB is in the fifth position with five wins and four losses, with a total of 10 points. Both sides had won their previous matches against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans respectively.

In nine matches of IPL 2023, Virat has scored 364 runs with an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of over 137. He has also scored five half-centuries in the season. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.

RCB (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wndu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

DC (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Msh Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

