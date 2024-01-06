Watch: Makhaya Ntini Sings ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein’ for CSK Fans

Former South African cricketer Makhaya Ntini recently surprised fans with a delightful rendition of the classic Bollywood song ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein.’ In a viral video, Ntini showcased his unexpected singing talent, accompanied by Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The video, likely captured during the two-match Test series between India and South Africa, has gained widespread attention on various platforms.

In the footage, Ashwin appeared visibly surprised and amused, even placing his hands on his face as Ntini delivered his rendition of the popular song. The original composition of ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein’ by Sahir Ludhianvi and the soulful voices of legendary singers Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar have made it a timeless classic in Bollywood.

This was sooo funny!! 😂😂 How many of you enjoyed this sweet little cameo by Makhaya Ntini? 😂@ashwinravi99pic.twitter.com/bKX5WdLqca — Crikipidea (@crikipidea) January 6, 2024

Ntini, known for his remarkable cricket career, represented the Proteas in an impressive 101 Tests, 173 ODIs, and 10 T20Is. Across these formats, he secured a remarkable total of 662 international wickets, including an impressive tally of 62 against India. Besides his cricketing prowess, the 46-year-old also has a connection with Indian cricket through his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In recent times, Ntini has transitioned into the role of a cricket commentator, providing insights and analysis during India’s tour of South Africa.