Watch: Richa Ghosh Celebrates Debut Test Fifty in Style in IND vs AUS One-Off Test

In a stellar debut performance, Richa Ghosh marked her maiden fifty in Test cricket, contributing significantly to India's commanding position in the one-off Test against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On day one, the Indian women's team demonstrated dominance by dismissing Australia for 219 runs. Taking control, India's top order then propelled the score to 98/1. Day two witnessed the women's team consolidating their advantage, with a crucial partnership of 113 runs between Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues. While Rodrigues notched up another fifty in her Test career, Ghosh celebrated her maiden Test half-century.

A moment to cherish for #TeamIndia Test debutant @13richaghosh 👏 👏



That grin says it all as she, her parents and her teammates laud her efforts ☺️ ☺️



A fine half-century on debut 🙌 🙌



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/8qTsM8XSpd#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/9gkqMSBHut — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 22, 2023

The momentum shifted when Kim Garth claimed the vital wicket of Richa Ghosh. Following Ghosh's dismissal, Ashleigh Gardner made a significant impact, taking two quick wickets, including that of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia. As of the latest update, the Indian women's team stands at 300/7 in 92.5 overs with Jemimah Rodrigues on 15 off 59 and Pooja Vastrakar on 13 off 47.