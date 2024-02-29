Shikhar Dhawan and Akshay Kumar Set the Dance Floor on Fire with 'Mast Malang Jhoom' (Watch Video)

Indian cricket veteran Shikhar Dhawan showcased his dancing skills alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on the lively 'Mast Malang Jhoom' song from the movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The duo's energetic dance performance on the track, composed by Vishal Mishra, created a buzz on social media. Vishal Mishra, known for his chartbuster 'Pehle Bhi Main' from 'Animal,' lent his vocals to the song along with Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, the lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil.

The makers of the film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, shared the dance video with the caption: "Energy-MAST Beats-MALANG Groove-JHOOM. It’s time to dance to the beats of Mast Malang Jhoom." The film is scheduled for an Eid release in April and is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films.

While Dhawan dazzles on the dance floor, he is gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will lead the Punjab Kings. The franchise's opening clash is set for March 23 against Delhi Capitals at the I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

In recent BCCI announcements, Shikhar Dhawan, along with Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Hooda, and Yuzvendra Chahal, did not secure a spot in the central contracts for 2023-24. Despite the contract exclusion, Dhawan continues to remain a prominent figure in Indian cricket and entertainment, showcasing his versatility beyond the cricket field.

