Watch: Rishabh Pant takes another step towards recovery, India star shares video of pool-workout session

New Delhi [India], March 15 : Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is making steady progress towards recovery from the car accident that took place in December 2022.

Pant shared one of his workout sessions on Twitter on Wednesday, as the wicket-keeper batter works tirelessly to get in shape after surviving a fatal car accident in December.

Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. #RP17 pic.twitter.com/NE9Do72Thr— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 15, 2023

"Grateful for small thing, big things And everything in between," Pant posted a video of himself walking in the pool with one crutch in his left hand during a pool workout.

The famous wicket-keeper batter had met a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in which he suffered multiple injuries.

Pant is expected to be out of action from the cricket field for the majority of 2023 and is anticipated to miss a number of major competitions, including the Indian Premier League.

Pant was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as the upcoming Indian Premier League due to this injury. KS Bharat made his Test debut in place of Pant in the BGT, which India won 2-1 to advance to the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Meanwhile, David Warner of Australia is set to lead the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 in place of the keeper-batter.

