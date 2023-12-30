Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Host Grand Birthday Bash For Daughter Samaira

Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, hosted a dreamy birthday bash for their daughter, Samaira, who turned 5 on December 30. The fun-filled themed celebration took place in Mumbai before Rohit embarked on the tour of South Africa. Rohit, Ritika, and Samaira enjoyed the big day, with the India captain even participating in all the kids' rides at the party.

The birthday bash saw the presence of Rohit's close friends and family. The star couple went all out in the celebrations, featuring train rides, a bounce house, ball pit, and a small ferris wheel, among other attractions at the pony-themed birthday party for Samaira.

Born on December 30, 2018, Samaira became the center of attention as her parents, Rohit and Ritika, shared moments from the celebration on social media. In a caption accompanying their Instagram reel, the couple expressed, "Happiest birthday to our Sammy. We love you so much. May you always dance to your own beat and light up every time you see an animal. Watching you grow has been the biggest joy in our lives."

While Ritika often shares glimpses of their personal life on social media, this time they decided to share the reel from Samaira's birthday party.

The 36-year-old cricketer, who had taken a break, left for South Africa more than a week ago to lead India in the two-Test series, having skipped the white-ball leg of the tour. Unfortunately, India faced a setback in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at Centurion, losing by an innings and 32 runs, trailing 0-1 in the series. The T20I series had ended in a 1-1 draw, but India came back to claim the ODI series 2-1 under the captaincy of KL Rahul.