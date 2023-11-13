Watch: Team India's best fielder medal ceremony in ICC World Cup goes to next level

India's impressive performance in the World Cup continued as they concluded the group stage with an unbeaten record, securing a commanding 160-run victory against the Netherlands. Suryakumar Yadav's exceptional fielding skills earned him the 'Fielder of the Match' award, a testament to his standout contributions on the field.

In a unique twist introduced by India's innovative fielding coach, T Dilip, the award ceremony took an unconventional approach. Instead of the usual contenders' display on a screen, Dilip created suspense by unveiling the names on the big screen, involving both the team and management in the process.

The shortlisted candidates for the 'Fielder of the Match' award included KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja. Ishan Kishan predicted Surya's victory, and as the names were revealed, Surya emerged as the winner. He received the gold medal from left-arm throwdown specialist coach Nuwan Seneviratne.

Dilip expressed gratitude for Seneviratne's contributions, particularly in the fielding department. Suryakumar Yadav, after receiving the award, acknowledged Dilip's support, stating, "He (Dilip) has been behind me for one year; finally, I think this is the reward."

Turning to the match, India successfully defended their total, securing a commanding 160-run victory. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma contributed with the ball, each claiming a wicket, while star bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj, showcased their skills.

Looking ahead, Team India is set to face New Zealand in a highly anticipated semi-final clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. This match marks a rematch of the 2019 World Cup, with India aiming to alter the past result and advance towards the final. The team's unbeaten run in the group stage intensifies the anticipation surrounding their campaign for World Cup glory.