West Indies cricketer Shane Dowrich announces retirement from international cricket

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Shane Dowrich has officially retired from international cricket, leading to his withdrawal from the West Indies squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against England. Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Dowrich's decision in a release on Thursday.

Dowrich, who made his international debut against Australia in Dominica in 2015, played a significant role in West Indies cricket during his career. The cricketer featured in 35 Tests, amassing 1,570 runs, including three centuries, with a notable top score of 125 not out against Sri Lanka in Trinidad in 2018. Behind the stumps, Dowrich showcased his skill with 85 catches and five stumpings. Additionally, he participated in one ODI in Ireland in May 2019.

“We want to thank Shane for contribution when he played for West Indies. He is a disciplined, hard-working cricketer who always gave his utmost in front and behind the stumps. He had a memorable series in 2019 when he made an outstanding Test century on home soil in Barbados to help us beat England and win the Wisden Trophy,” Miles Bascombe, CWI’s Director of Cricket said. “We respect his decision to retire and appreciate it is not an easy one to make. We wish him all the best as he steps away from the international stage,” he added.

As a consequence of Dowrich's departure, the CWI Selection Panel will not name a replacement for the three-match ODI series against England. The current squad comprises 14 players, with Shai Hope as captain and Alzarri Joseph as vice-captain.

The ODI series is scheduled to commence with two matches at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on December 3 and December 6. The first ODI is set to be a day game, followed by a day/night contest for the second match. The tour will then proceed to Barbados for the third and final ODI at Kensington Oval on December 9, also scheduled as a day/night fixture.