West Indies have talent but politics spoiling the show: Ex-Aussie cricketer Rob Quiney

Adelaide, Dec 9 Former Australian cricketer Rob Quiney is convinced there is plenty of talent in the West Indies but the politics there is alarming, which is probably the reason behind their string of dismal performances in the last few years.

"There's talent there but the landscape of the politics behind West Indies cricket and what's going on there (is alarming)," opined Quiney on SEN 1170 Mornings on Friday.

"You only have to look at the (T20) World Cup squad and there were a couple of players who were left out of the party and one guy didn't even rock up to the airport. There's a lot of stuff going behind the scenes that we're clearly not privy to at the moment," the 40-year-old batter added.

"It's a shame because they (West Indies) have some really talented cricketers. We always think back on Brian Lara, Viv Richards and Richie Richardson but they are few and far between unfortunately," he added.

The West Indies have drawn criticism for their bowling tactics on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia currently underway in Adelaide. Australia reached 330/3 at close on Thursday with Roston Chase being introduced into the attack as first change in the ninth over. The tourists used six bowlers in the first session alone.

"We always come to that conclusion that they (touring sides) aren't trying hard enough, said Quiney. "They looked a bit laid back and they don't have the energy that we come to expect from an Aussie side," he concluded.

