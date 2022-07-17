West Indies recall all-rounder Jason Holder for India ODI series

Port-Of-Spain (Trinidad), July 17 The West Indies on Sunday recalled former captain and experienced all-rounder Jason Holder to the 13-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India to be played in Trinidad from July 22.

Holder was rested for the preceding home T20I series against Bangladesh to manage his workload. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel that met here on Sunday thought it prudent to recall him for the series against India.

"As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we're happy to have him back in the team. He will be refreshed, re-energized and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well," chief selector Desmond Haynes was quoted as saying by Cricket West Indies in a release on Sunday.

Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the side after doing well with the bat in the T20I series against Bangladesh. While West Indies were swept aside 0-3 by Bangladesh, Pooran scored a 39-ball 74 in the third T20I. Shai Hope will be the vice-captain of the team.

Haynes said West Indies would be hoping to rebound from the Bangladesh-series debacle in the ODIs against India.

"We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh in Guyana so we will be looking to rebound when we face India in the conditions in Trinidad. We have seen some growth among some players, but overall we need to regroup and play better against the Ind," Haynes added.

The three ODI matches will be played on July 22, July 24 and July 27 at the historic Queen's Park Oval. All matches start at 7 pm IST.

The squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (v-c), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

Reserves: Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

