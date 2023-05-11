We've got to just keep working on getting better: DC's assistant coach Shane Watson

New Delhi [India], May 11 : The Delhi Capitals fought their hearts out, but went down by 27 runs against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday. The Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 167/8 in their 20 overs, before restricting the Delhi Capitals to 140/8.

Speaking about the game, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson said, "We thought 167 was a par score on the wicket in Chennai. It was important for us to get off to a decent start, but unfortunately, we couldn't do that. It was also hard for us to rebuild after losing three wickets in the powerplay."

"Everything clicked really well against RCB. Unfortunately, Davey wasn't able to get through the first over. Then we lost Salt and Marsh as well. So, things just didn't work out against CSK," the Australian further added.

When asked about the aspects the team needs to focus on for the upcoming games, Watson said, "We've got to just keep working on getting better. We were excellent with the ball for the majority of CSK's innings. We have to find a way to execute our skills with the bat for a longer period of time. If we can do that, as we have done at certain stages of the tournament, then we can produce good batting performances."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next match of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper, David Warner was unhappy with his side, saying that his team threw away the wickets to the opponents, and needed to try different things but could not as they kept losing wickets in succession.

Delhi Capital captain Warner was dispirited by the team's batting display.

In the post-match presentation, he said, "Back to losing three wickets. We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out. We threw wickets away. Put too much pressure on ourselves. It was a gettable total."

He further added on saying, "To sum it up, we needed a better first six. We couldn't rotate the strike. We needed to try different things but we couldn't."

When asked about the execution of batting shots the DC skipper said, "When you get a wide half-tracker you can't hit it to cover. We should have executed better with those wide half-trackers."

