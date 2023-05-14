"When you play on a slow wicket, powerplay is crucial," PBKS bowler Harpreet Brar after win over DC

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals at their home ground in Feroz Shah Kotla on May 13 defending 168 runs by stopping Delhi at just 136.

They won the match by 31 runs. Following the win, PBKS bowler Harpreet Brar said he enjoy bowling on slow surfaces as he took four wickets giving away 30 runs in four overs.

After the loss Delhi Capitals IPL campaign is over as there is no hope left for them to make it to the playoff. Punjab Kings still have a chance to make it to the playoff as they have 12 points on the board and are in the 6th position in the league table.

When asked about the bowling changes, Harpreet Brar said, "I leaked 13 runs in the first over, I was a bit nervous. I had a belief that I could come back on this kind of surface. In the first over, the ball was stopping a little and the batters were playing easily off the back foot. I tried to bowl it fuller in my spell and make the batter commit on the front foot."

Asking on the powerplay of Delhi Capital Brar said, "When you play on a slow wicket, the powerplay is crucial. DC had a good powerplay."

When asked about his bowling partner Rahul Chahar, Brar said, "Rahul bowled well from the other end and he put pressure on the batters, which helped me to get the wickets. We both had in our mind to bowl as many dot balls as possible and create pressure on the batters."

Put to bat first by Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings posted a total of 167/7 in their 20 overs. None of the PBKS batters really stood out as wickets kept falling regularly. Prabhsimran Singh displayed immense maturity and power-hitting to smash 103 in just 65 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and six sixes. Sam Curran (20) was the next highest-scorer for PBKS.

Prabhsimran was given the 'Player of the Match award for his ton.

Ishant Sharma was the pick of the DC bowlers, taking 2/27 in his three overs. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, and Mukesh Kumar took a wicket each.

In the case of 168, DC started well with a 69-run opening stand between skipper David Warner (54 in 27 balls) and Phil Salt (21 in 17 balls). However, PBKS found their way back in the game due to game-changing spells by spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar. DC crumbled under pressure and could make only 136/8 in their 20 overs. They lost the match by 31 runs.

PBKS is in the sixth spot with 12 points. They have won six matches, lost six, and have two games to go. DC has been knocked out of IPL 2023 and has four wins and eight losses, with two games to go. They have a total of eight points.

