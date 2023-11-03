Who are best-placed to join India in the top-four? A look at the semi-final scenario

India have become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup. South Africa, New Zealand and Australia join hosts India in the critical top-four spots at the moment, but with 12 group stage matches still to play almost every team is still in the hunt.

South Africa

Win at least one of their remaining two matches to finish on 14+ points and be guaranteed qualification. The proteas will next face India who are on a roll, but they will fancy their chances against Afghanistan in the their last league game. Their net run rate is best among all the teams which is a big plus even if they lose their last two games.

Australia

Win all three remaining matches to finish on 14 points and be guaranteed qualification. They too are in search of ideally two more wins at least and based on current form look firm favourites for the semi-finals, with matches left against England, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

New Zealand

Win both their remaining matches, and finish with a better net run rate than at least one of the four other teams (India, South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan) that can also reach 12 points. Win one of their remaining two matches, and finish with a better net run rate than the many other teams that can also finish on 10 points.

Pakistan

Pakistan have done themselves a favour by beating Bangladesh by a massive margin of seven wickets after losing four in a row. The win has not only improved their net run rate but also given them a 5th position on the points table. Win one of two remaining matches, Australia lose all of their three remaining matches , New Zealand lose their two remaining matches, while Afghanistan lose at least two of their three remaining matches, and finish with a better net run rate than the many other teams that can also finish on 8 points

Afghanistan

Win at least one but ideally all three remaining matches to finish on as many as 12 points Increase net run rate by enough to overtake New Zealand, Australia and/or any other team that finishes on the same number of points.

Sri Lanka

Win two remaining matches to finish on as many as 8 points Increase net run rate by enough to overtake New Zealand, Australia and/or any other team that finishes on the same number of points. New Zealand need to lose both of their two remaining matches, and/or Australia lose at least two of their three remaining matches.

Netherlands

Win at least two but ideally all three remaining matches to finish on as many as 10 points Increase net run rate by enough to overtake New Zealand, Australia and/or any other team that finishes on the same number of points. New Zealand need to lose both of their two remaining matches, and/or Australia lose at least two of their three remaining matches.

Bangladesh

Can not qualify for knockout stage



