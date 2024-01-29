Who Is Saurabh Kumar? All About The 30-Year-Old Uncapped Player Called Up To India's Test Squad Against England

India is compelled to make significant changes to its squad for the upcoming second Test against England, scheduled to start on Friday (February 2), owing to injuries to key players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. The revamped squad includes the return of Washington Sundar to the Test team after a three-year hiatus. Additionally, emerging talents Sarfaraz Khan and Saurabh Kumar have earned call-ups, with the latter particularly drawing attention for his inclusion in place of the star all-rounder Jadeja.

Sarfaraz Khan, a familiar name in cricket circles, has garnered attention since the 2014 U-19 World Cup. He gained further prominence when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained him in 2018 alongside Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers. A proven performer in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz has maintained an impressive record over the past three years.

The inclusion of Saurabh Kumar has sparked curiosity due to his selection to fill Jadeja's shoes. The 30-year-old left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh was previously part of the Indian Test squad for the home series against Sri Lanka and the away series against Bangladesh in 2022.

Saurabh Kumar boasts an extensive career in domestic cricket, featuring in 68 first-class matches and claiming 290 wickets with an impressive average of 24.41. With the bat, he has contributed 2061 runs at an average of 27.11. Regularly featuring in India 'A,' Saurabh recently played a pivotal role in securing a significant victory over England Lions, taking a five-wicket haul at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In December 2022, he gained recognition for a remarkable spell of 6-74 against Bangladesh 'A' while representing India 'A' in Sylhet. Saurabh made his first-class debut for Services in the 2014/15 season before moving to Uttar Pradesh in 2015/16, where he has remained since.

Despite being part of IPL auctions, Saurabh is yet to make his debut in the tournament, having been purchased by Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017 and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2021.

The upcoming Test match against England presents an opportunity for these players to make their mark and contribute to India's success in the series.