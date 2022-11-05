"Wishing for many more partnerships with you": Suryakumar Yadav greets Virat Kohli on his birthday

Suryakumar Yadav, India's latest T20I batting sensation extended birthday wishes to star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who turned 34 on Saturday.

Suryakumar said that he is "wishing for many, many more partnerships" with Virat.

"Happy Birthday @imVkohli bhau Wishing for many many more partnerships with you! #SurVir," tweeted Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar and Virat have had some really good partnerships recently.

They had a hard-hitting 98-run stand against Hong Kong in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 with Kohli (59*) and Suryakumar (68*) scoring match-winning fifties.

During Australia's recent tour of India in September, they both had a 104-run stand in just 62 balls which helped India chase 187-run target in the third and T20I and win the series. Kohli finished with 63 runs and Suryakumar scored 69 runs.

Later in the series against South Africa at home in the second T20I in October, the duo put up a 102-run stand in just 40 balls which helped India post a match-winning total of 237/3 in their 20 overs. Suryakumar scored 61 of 22 balls while Kohli finished unbeaten on 49*.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, they had a 95-run stand in just 48 balls which helped India post 179/2 in their 20 overs against Netherlands. Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 51 of 25 balls while Virat scored 62 of 44 balls. India won the match by 56 runs.

The two leading Indian batsmen have continue to partner well in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Virat is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00. Three fifties have come out of Kohli's bat in this tournament. usal Mendis, Sri Lankan opener is top scorer in the tournament with 223 runs.

Suryakumar has also scored 164 runs in four innings at an average of 54.66 with two half-centuries.

Both will be seen in action against Zimbabwe in India's final Group stage match of the tournament on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

