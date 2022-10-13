"With that pace, he will struggle in Australia": Wasim Akram makes big statement on India pacer

Former Pakistan cricket team pacer Wasim Akram feels that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will struggle in the T20 World Cup."India have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he is good with the new ball, but with his pace, if the ball is not swinging, he will probably struggle there. But he is a very good bowler no doubt, swings both ways, has the yorker. But you need pace in Australia," Akram was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

You see that guy from Kashmir, Umran Malik he is quick. India need to stick with him because he has got pace. If I was in the Indian think-tank, I would have picked him in the squad all the time," he added. Akram also lauded Surya Kumar's rise. "He is a very dangerous player, he is a 360 player. I saw him first time when he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders. I spent two years with him. I was amazed that the KKR let him go. He was young, he was 19 or 20 then, imagine, he would have been the (KKR) captain by now ," Wasim said.

"I think he is the future as far as the T20 format is concerned. He is a treat to watch, one of my