"This is called planning": Wasim Akram hails India's 8 match unbeaten streak in World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram heaped massive praise on India, joking that a match between them and the rest of the world would be fair in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.Speaking to A Sports, Akram said a match between India and rest of the world would be fair, adding that it was complete domination from India. The Men in Blue bowled out South Africa for just 83 runs in Kolkata to cement their top spot in the points table.“Rest of the world versus India would be fair. Total domination in all three aspects of the game be it batting, bowling or fielding. No matter if they bat first or field first. Complete control in all these aspects of the game. What more do I say about today's performance?,” said Akram."India is like that run-away train that has its brakes failed. They are going that way," said Akram. "They have the weapons, have the merit, the skills and most importantly they know how to execute their plans."

“Congratulations to Virat Kohli for proving why we call him a modern-day great. He is at the top of the ladder. Today's wicket wasn't an easy one to bat on. The way Rohit Sharma batted took away all the pressure. Rohit Sharma is unbelievable. By the time the second wicket fell, the tide that shifted in India's favour and South Africa were just left catching up from then,” Akram added. Earlier, Akram said India is cruising ahead in this tournament like a train with failed brakes. Rohit Sharma’s men have now amassed 16 points from 8 matches with a net run-rate of +2.456. Following their massive win against South Africa, the Men in Blue will take on the Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 11.This victory also guaranteed India the pole position on the points table irrespective of the result in their last league match.

