Wasim Akram slams Sikander Bakht's 'toss-fixing' claims against Rohit Sharma

In the aftermath of India's semi-final victory over New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, former Pakistani cricketer Sikandar Bakht has stirred controversy with accusations of 'toss-fixing' against Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Bakht, known for his bowling during his cricketing career, claimed that Sharma engaged in suspicious behaviour during the toss, throwing the coin far away from the opposition captain. According to Bakht, this tactic prevents the opposing captain from verifying the toss result, potentially influencing outcomes in India's favour.

Bakht's allegations emerged following India's win in the semi-final held in Mumbai, where they won the toss on a batting-friendly pitch and subsequently posted a formidable score of 397/4, ultimately securing a 70-run victory. The former fast bowler, now 66 years old, presented his conspiracy theory on a news channel show, suggesting collusion between Sharma, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Responding to Bakht's claims, cricket legend Wasim Akram expressed his discontent in an interview with A Sports. Akram refuted the allegations, stating that there are no rules dictating where the coin should land during the toss and that the mat is present for sponsorship purposes. He further conveyed his embarrassment over such unfounded accusations.

"Who decides where the coin should land? The mat is there for sponsorship reasons. I feel embarrassed," remarked Akram, dismissing any wrongdoing on Sharma's part.

This incident is not the first time former Pakistani cricketers have made contentious allegations against the Indian cricket team. Previously, Hasan Raza accused the ICC of providing specially designed balls that swing more to Indian bowlers. As the cricketing community navigates through these allegations, the focus remains on the upcoming World Cup final, where India aims to secure the coveted trophy against Australia.