Women CWC: Eng's Sophia Dunkley looking forward to semi-final clash

After thrashing Bangladesh in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash on Sunday, England all-rounder Sophia Dunkley said that she is looking forward to playing in the sem-final match.

Defending champions England booked their spot in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-finals with an easy 100-run triumph over Bangladesh here at Basin Reserve on Sunday.

"It was definitely not easy to get in. The bowlers started really well and bowled really well but I think me and Amy just thought to dig in there, get a partnership and set a platform. I have got a few starts and it was nice to make a bigger contribution today," said Dunkley in a post-match presentation.

"It was a little bit slow and the pacers bowled well on it, our talk was about building a partnership and seeing where we are at the back end. I am loving it. It has been great, sometimes it is hard to remember you are in a WC and it is a childhood dream. Our main job was to get the job done today. Really looking forward to the semifinal," she added.

Dunkley's 67 helped the reigning World Cup champions post 234/6 at Basin Reserve and a brilliant bowling performance by Sophie Ecclestone's spell of 3/15.

Bangladesh made slow progress and kept losing wickets in their chase of 235 against England. All-rounder Lata Mondal top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 and openers Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akhter made 23 apiece.

Sophie Ecclestone and Charlotte Dean took three wickets apiece while Freya Davies took one as Bangladesh were bowled out for 134 runs in 48 overs.

( With inputs from ANI )

