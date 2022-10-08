Women's Asia Cup 2022: India wins toss, opts to bat first against Bangladesh

Indian skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in their Women's Asia Cup tie at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Indian team are heading into the match after a 13-run loss to Pakistan while Sri Lanka registered a previous 72-run win over Malaysia. The Indian team is at the top of the table with six points while Sri Lanka is at third place with six points.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is rested while Mandhana is leading the team. Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire and Sneh Rana are in the playing eleven today.

Bangladesh have only made one change. Shamina Sultana has been replaced with Lata Mondal.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter.

The Women's Asia Cup 2022 started on October 1 and will continue until October 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor