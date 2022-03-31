Women's CWC: Didn't think we would make it to final after our start, says England's Danni Wyatt

England opener Danni Wyatt revealed that there was a time when she did not think a final was possible as her 129 runs sent England into the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 final.

England fought back from opening their tournament with three defeats to advance and will take on Australia after setting 294 runs to win before spin brilliance from Sophie Ecclestone which saw the Proteas being bowled out for 156 denying them a place in a final.

"I woke up this morning and really wanted to contribute to a win today and that's what happened. I obviously got dropped a few times, but that's cricket and you've got to cash in on days like today so I'm really happy with how it went. Every game since that India game has been a knockout match. So today was like any other match that we've played in the last few games," said England opener Danni Wyatt.

"After those first three games, I didn't think this would be the case. We didn't think we would make the final after our start. We'll prepare well for the final and we obviously really want to win that trophy," she added.

Wyatt took home the 'Player of the Match' award for her crucial knock, the opener dug in after England slipped to 126 for four. Wyatt praised her fellow English player Sophie Ecclestone who earned a maiden international five-wicket haul on her way to figures of six for 36, the best of the World Cup so far.

"Sophie bowled exceptionally well again today she's an absolute GOAT [Greatest of All Time] and I'm so chuffed for her, that's going to be the first of many five-fers. She was absolutely unplayable today especially with that pace and dip and a bit of turn as well which she was getting," said England opener.

"I actually said to Nat [Sciver] on the pitch how she would actually go in men's international cricket. I think she's bowling exceptionally well at the minute and she's not fun to face in the net, that's for sure," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

