Women's CWC: Eng skipper Heather Knight credits NZ for making match interesting

England skipper Heather Knight on Sunday said that New Zealand deserved to win in the clash of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, as they fought really hard.

Nat Sciver and Kate Cross starred for England in their thrilling one-wicket victory against New Zealand in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here in Auckland on Sunday.

"Credit to New Zealand, they fought hard and made it interesting. We have been on the wrong side of the results. We know how Sophie feels and how gutting it can be. It's a tough win for us. The top order, one of us has to clearly go and do the job. Obviously, the conditions changed a bit with the weather but the main thing is we got the win," said Heather Knight in a post-match presentation.

"Dean is a wicket-taker. She is attacking. Glad she has come in and done so well. We will reflect on this win and see what we can do better to make it easier. I think we are building. We haven't quite played our best cricket, but two more important games coming up to give us a chance to play the semifinal," she added.

England moved into a strong position through Sophie Ecclestone (3/41), Kate Cross (3/35) and Charlie Dean (2/36), who took the pace off the ball in a solid performance.

Opting to bowl first, England bundled out New Zealand at 203 in 48.5 overs. Chasing the target of 204 runs, England achieved this with one wicket in hand and 2.4 overs to spare.

England's top order made a solid start to their chase of 204, backing the work of their spinners who held New Zealand to a modest total in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup clash.

( With inputs from ANI )

