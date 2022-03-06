Women's CWC: Playing at my home ground Dunedin will be special, says Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates will finally get to see if there really is no place like home as she plays her first game for New Zealand on her home ground of Dunedin.

The University Oval is hosting its second match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 as the White Ferns face Bangladesh with both sides searching for their first win. Bates will play her 163rd international match for New Zealand and despite all that experience, she will appear at the venue for the first time tomorrow.

"It will be really special and I guess the fact that I have never played here for the White Ferns makes it that much more special. In a home World Cup I will be able to have some of my family and friends up on the bank," said Bates, as reported by ICC.

"We'll just have that real comfort of knowing what this ground is about and looking up and seeing the people that have been there since we were under 15. It's going to be a pretty cool moment to sing the national anthem and be at your home ground, especially for the first time, I'm sure tomorrow will be a pretty cool day," she added.

Bates will feature alongside fellow Dunedin native Martin whose innings of 44 almost saw New Zealand home as they fell three runs short against the West Indies. Opening batter Bates was run out for three as Chinelle Henry directed Sophie Devine's drive back down the ground onto the stumps at the non-striker's end.

"I'm just hoping that that little bit of bad luck just means tomorrow I get all the luck. Bob Carter [head coach] did say I was quite far out of my crease but Sophie hits the ball quite hard straight so maybe I can just sit back on my heels if I see her shaping that way," said Bates.

"It is what it is and that happens in cricket. Obviously I was disappointed to not get more of a bat but there's plenty more cricket to come and I just can't wait to get out there tomorrow," she added.

